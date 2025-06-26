Sheffield Wednesday have revealed their new training kit for the 2025/26 season.

The Owls were back in for testing today as they began preparations for the campaign ahead, and they had new Macron gear to try out as they were assessed by medical staff at Middlewood Road.

Sheffield Wednesday’s new training gear

While there has been no sign of manager, Danny Röhl, amid talks over his pending Hillsborough exit, everyone else who was expected to attend has done so. Among those pictured in the new training gear are Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Josh Windass, Michael Smith, Dom Iorfa, Djeidi Gassama, Anthony Musaba, Svante Ingelsson, Bailey Cadamarteri and Nathaniel Chalobah, while Di’Shon Bernard, Max Lowe and Sean Fusire have also been pictured at the training ground.

There has been no word as of yet with regards to the launch of the new home and away kits, or the retro-themed third kit, however details on all of those are expected in due course. There is no suggestion at this stage that there are concerns on their readiness before the start of the season in six weeks’ time.

Reporting back for day one of pre-season 👋🦉#swfc pic.twitter.com/zb4nQwNQyB — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) June 26, 2025

While testing and medical tests are scheduled for today and tomorrow, the next stage of Wednesday’s preseason has not been confirmed, with no friendlies having been announced and no talk as yet of any camps that have been finalised. All of this is playing out, of course, with the backdrop of the fact that many players remain unpaid for the month of May.

Wednesday currently have a squad of 17 ‘permitted players’, though that doesn’t include Bannan, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo, all of whom are in discussions regarding new deals at S6.

