Some updates to the English Football League’s wording regarding embargoed clubs will come as a small boost to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are currently under embargo due to the non-payment of players at the club, and are therefore limited when it comes to the sort of business that they can do over the summer.

Until the embargo is lifted Wednesday will be limited to a maximum squad size of 23 players – not including youngsters with no experience – but an update from ‘Professional Standing’ to ‘Permitted Players’ gives them a bit more wiggle room.

Under the ‘Professional Standing’ terminology the Owls already had a squad of 21 players who had played – either starting or as a substitute – in a professional fixture. The likes of Rio Shipston and Gui Siqueira fell into that category due to their appearances in League One and cup games respectively.

Now, though, there have been some key updates made to the wording on the EFL’s website, with the term ‘Permitted Players’ opening up some more space for the club.

A ‘Permitted Player’ is described as ‘any player who has, at any point during his career, started in three League Matches in the same or higher division as the club that the Player is currently registered with, or is registered with the Club during the period of time that the Club is subject to a registration embargo.”

Simply put, if a Wednesday player has started three Championship or Premier League in his career then he’ll form part of the 23 players permitted – as will any player who is brought in by the club whilst under embargo.

It means that the likes of Charlie McNeill, Sean Fusire, as well as Shipson and Siqueira, would no longer count towards the 23-man count, leaving Wednesday with space for six new arrivals – including the new players offered contracts – if they so wish.

As soon as players are paid then the embargo will be lifted, but in Wednesday’s case they are also thought to be bound by a transfer fee restriction that means, though the squad limit will no longer be relevant, they will still not be allowed to pay any transfer or loan fees for players.

