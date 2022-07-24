Sheffield Wednesday look to see off Derby County in transfer battle for Rangers star

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to beat new League One rivals Derby County to the signing of Rangers forward Kemar Roofe.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported Owls boss Darren Moore is hoping to secure the former Leeds United and Anderlecht star and sees Roofe as ‘the missing link’ in his forward line.

A number of clubs across the EFL are said to be keen to take the Jamaica international on a season-long loan, with Derby reportedly submitting an offer as they look to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Roofe seems likely to remain at Ibrox and received the backing of Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst towards and the end of last season.

Speaking after a match-winning performance against Aberdeen, the former Barcelona and Arsenal star said of Roofe: “He is very important. In the last months he has struggled a little bit with some injuries but still working hard on then training ground to be ready.

“I gave him a compliment in the locker room because it is not easy, especially for the players who haven’t played a lot in recent weeks, to keep training hard and wait for your chance.

“Today his chance came and he made the difference so I am really pleased for him. Not only for him but he represents the players who haven’t played a lot.

“In the coming weeks, when we will also play again in Europe, there are a lot of games to be played and we need to use everyone in that moment.”

The Owls have already enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market with eight new signings joining Moore’s squad since the end of last season.

Their interest in Hull City forward Mallik Wilks is still said to be alive after Wednesday saw a six-figure bid rejected in June and Moore is one of a number of managers across the EFL keen on a loan deal for Newcastle United’s talented young attacking mdifielder Elliot Anderson.