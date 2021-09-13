Sheffield Wednesday loan spell to be extended – more exits could be on the cards

Gloucester are having a tough time of it of late, and have lost their last four games in a row after a 2-2 draw and 4-0 win in Galvin’s opening two games for the club, however it seems as the young Owl has done enough to persuade manager, Paul Groves, that he should stick around.

And in terms of the sole purpose of Galvin’s move west - which was to give him experience of playing regular senior football - it has been a success…

The 20-year-old full back has played all six games for the Tigers since his arrival, and the only time he was taken off was during the difficult 9-0 defeat to Chorley earlier this month.

When Galvin joined Gloucester in August it was confirmed that it was a month-long loan with an option to extend, and The Star understands that the National League North outfit are looking to keep him around until at least January as they try and turnaround their fortunes.

Meanwhile, there could also be potential exits on the cards for other youngsters like Josh Dawodu and Ciaran Brennan, while Luke Jackson – who almost joined Guiseley a month ago – may also benefit from some time away if the opportunity arises.

Wednesday currently have Cameron Dawson (Exeter City), Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town), Liam Waldock (Gainsborough Trinity) and Charles Hagan (Hampton & Richmond Borough) out on loan.