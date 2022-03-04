The 25-year-old, who is enjoying an excellent season between the stick for the Owls as they attempt to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt, didn’t rule out a possible return to S6 but made clear his situation is up in the air as things stand.

Peacock-Farrell – Northern Ireland’s number one – is third in the pecking order at Premier League Burnley.

Sheffield Wednesday's on-loan goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

And asked about whether it is a possibility he could be a Wednesday player next season, he said: “Football is so strange. I’ve got a good couple of years or so left at Burnley.

“Football is weird, one thing can happen and your plan for next year has gone out of the window.

“All I’m focusing on now is finishing this season well, I’ll go back in the summer and what will be will be. That’s up to Burnley.

“I’m focusing on right now. That’s all you can do in this game. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Nobody knows which division either Burnley or promotion-chasing Wednesday will be in next season as the Clarets fight to avoid the drop from the top tier.

And Peacock-Farrell admitted the situation over the Pennines would likely play a part in their plans for the highly-rated young keeper.

He said: “Burnley are in a battle themselves at the moment so they are a lot of variables that need to sort themselves out before any decision can be made.

“I speak to [Burnley goalkeeper coach] Billy Mercer a lot. He comes to games when we can and he’ll text me after results. We’ve been in constant contact throughout the season.

“It’s exactly what we set out to, myself and Burnley. We’re on track and we’re achieving the aims of what we wanted to do.

“It was about gametime, playing a full season at a big club, an important club with high expectations.