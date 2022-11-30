Sheffield Wednesday linked with former Chelsea, Arsenal youngster who snubbed Manchester United this year

Owls boss Darren Moore has made clear that the wheels of recruitment are in motion at S6 ahead of a January transfer window in which rivals are expected to strengthen.

Having already been linked with a handful of names heading into the new year, another one has been thrown into the mix – and it’s a player with a huge pedigree and background at some of the country’s top clubs.

Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei has been linked with a possible loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday.

Crystal Palace trickster Malcolm Ebiowei – an England youth international – is only 19 years old but has spent time at Chelsea, Arsenal, Rangers and Derby County before making the senior switch to Crystal Palace in June.

He had been of interest from Manchester United but decided to head to Palace with promise of more senior opportunities.

The six-foot-one forward, who can also play on the wing, has already made three appearances in the Premier League for the Eagles but with the likes of WIlfried Zaha and Ebe Eze ahead of him it’s suggested he may be allowed out on loan to continue his development having gained first team exposure with Derby last season.

