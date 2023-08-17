Sheffield Wednesday-linked striker completes surprise switch elsewhere

Troy Deeney was linked with Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer, but it’s now been confirmed that he won’t be on his way to Hillsborough.

Links between the Owls and Deeney were always tentative and never really gathered much pace, however his links with Wednesday boss, Xisco, meant that they remained online for some time - helped by the fact that it was confirmed that the two are still in contact.

The striker has now been unveiled by Forest Green Rovers, take on a dual role of player-coach in Gloucestershire.

“We are delighted to announce that Troy Deeney has joined FGR as a Player-Coach,” a statement on Rovers’ website read. “The legendary 35-year-old arrives at The New Lawn hungry to help Rovers to a successful season in League Two, while also continuing his coaching journey in Nailsworth.

“Deeney has completed his UEFA A-Licence and will support David Horseman and Assistant Head Coach Louis Carey. Deeney, who knows Head Coach Horseman from their time together at Watford, has played over 600 games during his professional career for the Hornets, Walsall and Birmingham City.

“He has almost 50 Premier League goals to his name - and he hit double figures in England’s top flight just four seasons ago.”

Meanwhile, Horseman said of his arriva, “We are absolutely delighted to get a player of Troy’s calibre. Troy brings us an ability to take the ball under pressure and bring others into the game. We know he is a proven goalscorer but also a creator for others.