Sheffield Wednesday-linked lethal striker joins divisional rivals, Brentford join Fulham in £12m winger chase

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

Highly-rated winger Olamide Shodipo became the latest player to join the club last weekend, arriving on a loan deal from QPR, while midfielder Dennis Adeniran was brought also brought in following his release from Everton.

Meanwhile, Owls boss Darren Moore has revealed he won't rush star defender Dominic Iorfa back into pre-season action too early, as he continues to build his fitness following an injury lay-off.

And there has been plenty of further transfer chatter from around the division as clubs looks to set the wheels in motion for the upcoming campaign, in the knowledge that a slow start could prove disastrous for their season goals.

Here, we take you through all of the latest Sheffield Wednesday and general EFL transfer gossip and news from around the web:

Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Besiktas, as Boro look to move the player on this summer. He made 37 appearances in his debut season for Middlesbrough, but scored just five goals. (The 72)

Barnsley are edging closer to completing the signing of Standard Liege striker Obbi Oulare. The Tykes were thought to be on his tail last January, but failed to get a move for the ex-Watford forward over the line. (Voetbalnieuws)

Brentford are the latest side to be linked with Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who looks destined to leave Anfield this summer. West Brom and Fulham have also been credited with an interest in the £12m-rated ace, who spent last season on loan with Bournemouth. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace could be set to once again link up the Brothers Ayew, with the Eagles believed to be keen on signing free agent Andre to join brother Jordan at Selhurst Park. The former scored 17 Championship goals for Swansea City last season, before he being released. (90min)

QPR are said to have agreed a deal with Norwich City to bring in defender Sam McCallum on loan. The 20-year-old full-back spent last season on loan with Coventry City, and made 41 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues. (Football Insider)

Ipswich Town have won the race to sign striker Joe Pigott, who was released by AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season. He netted 20 League One goals last season, and also attracted interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Reading. (Club website)

Sources close to Reading have claimed the club have made a contract offer to free agent Yannick Bolasie, following speculation linking the player with the Royals. The former Everton man secured promotion to the Premier League with Crystal Palace back in 2013. (Reading Chronicle)

Southampton could beat West Ham to the signing of in-demand striker Adam Armstrong, if they offer Blackburn Rovers forward Michael Obafemi, in a player plus cash deal. The Saints' £8m valuation of Armstrong is far off Blackburn's current £25m asking price. (The Sun)