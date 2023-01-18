One of the many defenders known to be on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar over a possible January loan move is in talks to join one of their League One promotion rivals, according to reports.

Aden Flint spent a short time on loan at S6 in the 2020/21 relegation season before injury cut short his season-long loan.

And it emerged that he could be about to make a return to the club, with The Star revealing last week the man mountain centre-half was on Wednesday’s long-list of potential replacements for back-at-Cardiff Mark McGuinness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Aden Flint of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Watford at Bet365 Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether that interest materialised into anything further is unknown, though Wednesday are understood to have launched an enquiry for Burnley defender Luke McNally formerly of Oxford United.

Six-foot-plenty Flint, 33, is down on his luck and on the sidelines at Stoke City having fallen well out of favour. His last Championship appearance came in a 4-0 home defeat to Watford on October 2 and he was understood to have been made available for loan until the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was always likely to attract interest in the current transfer window and reports suggest Derby County – fourth in the League One table – are in discussions to add him to their squad before the month is out.

Advertisement Hide Ad