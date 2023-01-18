Aden Flint spent a short time on loan at S6 in the 2020/21 relegation season before injury cut short his season-long loan.
And it emerged that he could be about to make a return to the club, with The Star revealing last week the man mountain centre-half was on Wednesday’s long-list of potential replacements for back-at-Cardiff Mark McGuinness.
Whether that interest materialised into anything further is unknown, though Wednesday are understood to have launched an enquiry for Burnley defender Luke McNally formerly of Oxford United.
Six-foot-plenty Flint, 33, is down on his luck and on the sidelines at Stoke City having fallen well out of favour. His last Championship appearance came in a 4-0 home defeat to Watford on October 2 and he was understood to have been made available for loan until the end of the campaign.
He was always likely to attract interest in the current transfer window and reports suggest Derby County – fourth in the League One table – are in discussions to add him to their squad before the month is out.
Speaking earlier this month, Owls boss Darren Moore made clear he had not entered talks with Stoke over a possible move for Flint but did make clear enquiries would be made for a pair of unknown players – one of which is now believed to be McNally – at the start of last week.