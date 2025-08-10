Sheffield Wednesday defender, Liam Palmer, thinks that their summer ‘caught up’ with the Owls in the end against Leicester City.

Wednesday fell to a narrow loss against the Foxes on Sunday in what was Palmer’s 463rd game for the club, with the match taking place exactly 15 years to the day since he made his Owls debut back in 2010 against Bury.

‘Palms’, a notable Swiss army knife at SWFC, was asked to fill it at left wingback by Henrik Pedersen, and finished the match having won more tackles (5) than any other player on the pitch. Sadly goals from Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes cancelled out Nathaniel Chalobah’s opener as the hosts went on to win 2-1.

Sheffield Wednesday ‘ran out of steam’

The defender, who was speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, thinks that the Owls gave a good account of themselves, but admitted that they simply ran out of steam in their first game back after a disjointed preseason at Hillsborough.

Palmer said, “We knew we’d have to be somewhere towards our best to even compete today with the lack of preseason games, so we were really happy coming in at half time… But in the second half it kind of caught up with us a little bit.

“Having said that, the two goals were set pieces, so that’s a big disappointment from our side that - for all the good play that we nullified - it was two poor goals from our side. So that was a disappointing thing…

“Lots has been spoken about, a lot has been made of our situation at the moment, but we’re continuing to work really hard on the training pitch and behind the scenes. We’ve just tried to control what we can control, and we gave a really good account of ourselves. We just ran out of steam towards the end there.”

