There are now only four players in the history of Sheffield Wednesday who have played more games than defender, Liam Palmer.

Palmer, who made his debut for the Owls 15 years ago, turned out for the 465th time in Wednesday colours over the weekend, and while it was not a game he’ll remember fondly after a 3-0 defeat to Stoke City, it did take him level with the great Tommy Crawshaw in terms of Owls outings.

Crawshaw was Sheffield born and bred, and played for Wednesday between 1894 and 1908, during which time he also represented England on numerous occasions. The centre half was a huge part of the club’s back-to-back First Division title wins in the early 1900s.

‘Palms’ now needs another 13 to go level with the only other modern-day player on the list, Kevin Pressman, but is still some way off catching all-time leader, Andrew Wilson.

Meanwhile, the game over the weekend was number 449 for captain, Barry Bannan, who is now set to make his 450th appearance for the club away at Wrexham this weekend - becoming only the eighth player in the history of the club to do so. It’ll be fitting that he’ll hit the milestone at the Racecourse Ground, where his grandad, Tommy, played in the 1950s.

Who are Sheffield Wednesday’s top appearance-makers?

Andrew Wilson - 546

Jack Brown - 507

Alan Finney - 504

Kevin Pressman - 478

Tommy Crawshaw/Liam Palmer - 465

Redfern Froggatt - 458

Barry Bannan - 449

