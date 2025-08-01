A number of players expect to be able to walk away from their Sheffield Wednesday contracts for nothing this month as the crisis at Hillsborough continues to spiral, The Star understands.

The bulk of a furious Wednesday changing room were once again not in receipt of their July wages on their expected payday yesterday, with only some payments made to a small number of players as well as the club’s scholars. It represents the fourth month in five that senior players have been paid late by the crisis-hit club - and a third month in succession.

That gives players paid late in consecutive months the opportunity to tender a notice period to the club that could stand to effectively see them walk away from their contracts as free agents. Many individuals are understood to have done so last month, with only last season’s top scorers Josh Windass and Michael Smith having been released by way of ‘mutual termination’ due to the strength of the wording and legal suitability of the nature of their correspondence to the club.

That effectively gave remaining players paid late in back-to-back months a blueprint for the successful termination of their deal and The Star is led to believe a number of Wednesday players have elected to do so - or intend to either today or in due course. Those players expect to be able to leave the club. The number of players intending to enact that right is not yet clear.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Max Lowe has handed in his notice to leave the club, it is understood. Pic: Steve Ellis | Getty Images

BBC Sheffield reported this morning that standout defender Max Lowe is among the Owls players to have tendered a notice and The Star believes that to be accurate. Sources within the changing room have a expressed a feeling of deep regret at the situation but are angry with the ongoing malaise at Hillsborough - and the lack of leadership from chairman Dejphon Chansiri both towards players and the wider situation at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

The widespread feeling is of being disrespected by the refusal of direct communication from the Wednesday owner and with no tangible end to the club’s decline in sight, feel they have no option but to take up the right to hand in a notice.

It all serves as the latest remarkable downturn in a sorry malaise for the 158-year-old club, whose threadbare squad looks more than likely to take further hits heading into the new Championship campaign.

The Owls squad has already refused to play in this weekend’s behind closed doors friendly at Burnley, with considerations being made to the season opener at Leicester City next weekend. Henrik Pedersen has been appointed as manager to take over from the now departed Danny Röhl and in his opening gambit with club media spoke of having to navigate ‘stormy seas’ at S6.

