Leicester City have confirmed the release of Liam McAlinney, a player who was recently on trial with Sheffield Wednesday.

McAlinney, who has spent time with the first team at Leicester City, played a number of games for the Owls’ U21s before the season came to an end, suggesting that the 19-year-old would soon be on the lookout for a new club, and now his exit from the Foxes has been confirmed.

Wednesday are yet to announce any new recruits at youth level, however with several players leaving the club this summer they will certainly be on the lookout for new arrivals in the coming weeks. McAlinney was one of numerous that they took a closer look at, with the likes of Luca Jackson, Cole McGhee and Adam Abbas also donning Owls colours in their hunt for the next chapter in their young careers.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for players

Like the Leicester youngster, Jackson, McGhee and Abbas will also become a free agent in July once their current deals at Burnley and Preston North End expire, and it remains to be seen whether Andy Holdsworth and his academy team will want to make a move to try and get them on board at Middlewood Road.

It has been confirmed that, for the U21s, Killian Barrett, George Brown, Bruno Fernandes, Reece Johnson, Junior Kamwa, Devlan Moses, Mackenzie Maltby, Favour Onukwuli, Jack Phillips, Rio Shipston, Gui Siqueira and Jarvis Thornton all ‘remain under contract at the club’ while Joe Emery, Sutura Kakay, Logan Stretch and Ernie Weaver will step up from the U18s next season.

Wednesday players are due back towards the end of next month as preparations for the 2025/26 campaign begin, and with spots in the first team’s preseason up for grabs the young Owls will be desperate to hit the groudn running when they return.

