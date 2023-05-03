Sheffield Wednesday legend, Carlton Palmer, believes that Darren Moore and his Owls side have had a ‘remarkable’ season in League One.

The Owls need just one point from their final league game to set a new club record points tally – beating the 93 achieved in 2011/12 – but despite it being a historic season in so many ways they didn’t do enough to achieve a spot in the top two.

Missing out on automatic promotion has seen some of Moore’s critics question whether he’s the right man to lead the club forward, but Palmer says that it’s not something that he entirely agrees with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Darren Moore has come in for some criticism," he said speaking to Football League World. "I've spoken to a lot of Sheffield Wednesday fans, and I get what they're saying - I just don't agree with it.

"Obviously, they've got one of the biggest budgets in that division and automatic was the plan so I understand the fans' frustration given the budget and the players at his disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the facts are Sheffield Wednesday have got 93 points with a game to play and they've only lost six games all season with 12 draws. This is a magnificent season in anyone's book as they average over two points a game.”

Ultimately though, it’s not been enough to get them back into the Championship yet – and Palmer believes that things will ultimately hang on what happens in the play-offs this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday will head into the play-offs this month. (Steve Ellis)

"The reality of whether Darren stays in work or not at Sheffield Wednesday will boil down to what happens in the play-offs,” he went on to say. “And should they not get promotion, I think he's going to come under every pressure but let's get this right and be honest about it, there's only Burnley, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, two teams in the division, that have got more than 93 points in the whole of the Football League.

"As a manager you're looking at that and thinking: 'Yes, we should have got automatic promotion but how can you be talking about me losing my job?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad