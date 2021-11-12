Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer speaks out after shock resignation - 'The truth cannot always be told'

The 55-year-old former England man, who joined the Lincolnshire club in the summer on return from Shanghai, resigned ‘out of loyalty’ to outgoing chairman Darren Ashton earlier this week.

He drove a recruitment drive of younger players but leaves the club bottom of Northern Premier League Premier Division.

“Disappointments happen in life,” he said in a Twitter video. “It’s how you react and how you come back.

“I had a fantastic time at Grantham Town. Some things be said and the truth cannot always be told. People at Grantham Town FC know the truth.

“I want to say thankyou to all the supporters who have been behind me. Get behind the team until the end of the season."

Palmer also thanked his wife and family for their support and suggested he may look for a new opportunity in coaching.

Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer have spoken for the first time since leaving his post at Grantham Town.

He has previous managerial experience as player/manager of Stockport County and then at Mansfield Town.

He continued: “Thankyou to all the boys for their loyalty and their great messages – I will miss you all too. All I ask of you is to achieve what we set out to do and that is keep Grantham Town in that league this season. I 100 per cent think you will do that.

“Loyalty is a thing of the past. Trust is also a thing of the past. I just want to thank the players and wish you all the best. I know you’ll take care of business.

“For me, I’m going to dust myself down. I’m never, ever beaten. I’ll go back to being a house husband and wait for the next opportunity which I’ll grab with both hands.”

A brief Grantham statement released on Wednesday evening broe the news of Palmer’s departure.

It read: “Whilst we respect Carlton's decision we would like to thank him for his hard work and dedication over the last few months, and we wish him all the best for the future.