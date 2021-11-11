That last encounter was played in the FA Cup third round at the Gills’ Priestfield stadium and was one to forget for the sold out away allocation, who watched Gerald Sibon give them the lead after four minutes before a Marlon King brace and goals for Chris Hope and Guy Ipoua handed the home side a 4-1 win.

An awful lot has changed at both clubs in that time since, but what happened to the players that stepped out in Wednesday colours that day?

Through a raft of switches to Sheffield United, drugs charges and death threats, it’s been an eventful couple of decades for those who were involved.

Before the two clubs do battle on Saturday, let’s take a walk through what happened next..

1. It was January 2003.. ..and it was cold. And in the FA Cup third round, Sheffield Wednesday were thrashed 4-1 by Gillingham. Fun times. But who played for the Owls in that 'character-building' outing? Let's take a look..

2. Chris Stringer A young goalkeeper of some reputation learning his trade alongside Kevin Pressman, Stringer was playing a handful of cup games at this stage but didn't have the best game of his Wednesday career, shipping four goals. Was sadly forced to retire in 2001 with health complications.

3. Steven Haslam A committed young defender still in the early stages of his career back in 2003, Haslam played in 143 league matches for Wednesday before stints at Halifax, Bury and Hartlepool. Now of course back at Middlewood Road running the Owls' academy.

4. Leigh Bromby Another young defender cutting his teeth, Bromby played over 100 times for the Owls across six years before shifting over to the dark side at Bramall Lane. Enjoyed a season at Watford and then some time at Leeds before retiring in 2013. Now acts as head of football operations at Huddersfield Town.