Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer resigns as Grantham Town boss
Former Sheffield Wednesday star Carlton Palmer has left his role as manager of Grantham Town.
Palmer took over the Northern Premier League side in April upon returning to the UK after spending time working in Shanghai.
Last night the Gingerbreads announced that Darren Ashton was stepping down as Chairman after negotiations to bring new investors to the Lincolnshire club and close friend Palmer took the decision to also leave, as a result of that departure.
Palmer told the club’s website: “I joined Grantham Town to work with and alongside Darren, Darren and I had a clear vision for the football club in the short and long term.
"Darren has showed great loyalty in me over recent weeks when results have not gone our way. Our aim was to remain in the league this season and build a platform to go forward, which involved the use of the younger players within a budget.
"We have used several of the under 23 players and have signed some very good young players for the future.
"The loyalty shown in me by Darren I feel needs to be reciprocated and therefore with great sadness I have also decided to tender my resignation with the club. I would like to thank the supporters, my team and the playing staff for all of there efforts.
“I wish Grantham Town Football Club all the very best for the future. “
Former England international Palmer made over 200 appearances for Wednesday in the 1990s and remains a highly thought-of figure among Owls fans.