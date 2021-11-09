Nathaniel Mendez-Laing: The latest as we have it on Sheffield Wednesday trial

The former Cardiff City attacker, available as a free agent since leaving Middlesbrough in the summer, has been training with the club for over a week and is being mulled over as a potential big name addition that could inject a little something extra into the club’s promotion campaign.

But what’s going on now? Here’s a run-through of what we know.

What’s the latest?

It’s a case of ‘as you were’ for now. Given the rapid turnaround between cup matches this week, training has been scaled back at Middlewood Road as players get their recovery in. But Mendez-Laing, we understand, has been in doing some fitness in order to continue sharpening up.

The point has been made that Wednesday already have a whole load of wide players in their ranks and there are questions as to how he’d fit in.

But last week Darren Moore made clear he thinks the former Cardiff City man – a former Premier League player no less – is a talent worth taking a look at.

What’s Darren Moore said?

“We’ve invited him to come and train,” Moore said. “He’s in the process of blowing off the cobwebs and for us to see where he’s at as an individual.

“He’s a good man and the signs are good with him, but it’s too early to decide anything with him yet without putting pressure on him. We’ve allowed him to just come in and train and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“I feel that with this calibre of player, it would be silly for us not to look at him if he’s available. He asked for the opportunity to come in and I saw no reason why not.

“If it was right for us, I don’t see any reason why not. We have got a lot of wingers in, but you can never have enough attacking players, that’s my stance on that.

“Scoring goals is one of the hardest parts of the game. You can never have enough attacking threat. If we feel it is right for us and it’s right to add him, we’ll have no hesitation of doing so.

“As it stands, he’s training with us and no decision has been made really.”

How’s he been looking?

Indications are that Mendez-Laing has impressed and that Moore isn’t the only Owls figure to have been impressed by how he;s stepped into things.

Lewis Wing told the media last week: “Yeah, looking at him in training, he looks sharp and bright. He has definitely got a lot of quality.

“He looks really sharp in training. It is the first time I have really seen him eye to eye. It will be interesting to see where that goes.”

So, what’s next?

That we don’t know. Moore made clear Mendez-Laing is checking Wednesday out as much as the club are looking at him.