Watch Sheffield Wednesday take surprise lead over Leeds United after awful error
A side made up largely of U21s saw off Bolton Wanderers in the last round of the competition, with Henrik Pedersen having to rotate things due to the threadbare nature of the current squad at S6.
Some had questioned whether the Owls boss would do the same considering the opponents this time around, with Yorkshire rivals, Leeds United, coming to town, but he revealed in the build-up to the game that he would be going down the youth route once again... And he wasn’t joking.
There are debuts for the likes of Cole McGhee and George Brown, while 16-year-old Will Grainger makes the bench once again. Jamal Lowe has been chosen as the man to wear the captain’s armband at Hillsborough.
Wednesday were able to frustrate the visitors for over an hour, and then Jamal Lowe’s cross/shot was dealt with horribly by the Whites’ keeper, and the Owls took a shock lead. Unfortunately, Jayden Bogle got Leeds level.
"QUITE INCREDIBLE"
Sheffield Wednesday captain Jamal Lowe nets his first goal of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup campaign 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wz1QdlUDx3
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United line-ups:
Wednesday XI - Horvath, Siqueira, McGhee, Weaver, Otegbayo, Johnson, Fusire, Shipston, Thornton, Lowe, Brown
Leeds XI - Darlow, Byram, Harrison, Bijol, Bornauw, Gruev, Longstaff, Aaronson, Okafor, Piroe, Nmecha
