Sheffield Wednesday already know their next Carabao Cup opponents - and it's a big one

Published 13th Aug 2025, 22:20 BST
Sheffield Wednesday will face Leeds United in the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating Bolton Wanderers.

The Owls played out an exciting encounter at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Wednesday evening, eventually prevailing via a penalty shootout thanks to two saves from Pierce Charles after a young group played out a 3-3 draw with the Trotters over 90 minutes.

It was a victory that set up a Yorkshire derby with rivals, Leeds United, who will enter into the next round following their promotion into the Premier League last season, with the ties to be played in week commencing August 25th.

Wednesday have games against Stoke City and Wrexham to come before that, and though Henrik Pedersen may be tempted to bring back his first team players when they welcome Leeds to Hillsborough, plenty of the U21s and U18s that took to the field in Bolton have put their hands up for another chance.

The full Carabao Cup draw

Northern section

Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers

Barnsley v Rotherham United

Birmingham City v Port Vale

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

Burnley v Derby County

Everton v Mansfield Town

Grimsby Town v Manchester United

Preston North End v Wrexham

Stoke City v Bradford City

Sunderland v Huddersfield Town

Tranmere Rovers/Burton Albion v Lincoln City

Wigan Athletic v Stockport County

Southern section

Bournemouth v Brentford

Bromley v Wycombe Wanderers

Cambridge United v Charlton Athletic

Cardiff City v Cheltenham Town

Fulham v Bristol City

Millwall v Coventry City

Norwich City v Southampton

Oxford United v Brighton

Reading v AFC Wimbledon

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle

