Sheffield Wednesday already know their next Carabao Cup opponents - and it's a big one
The Owls played out an exciting encounter at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Wednesday evening, eventually prevailing via a penalty shootout thanks to two saves from Pierce Charles after a young group played out a 3-3 draw with the Trotters over 90 minutes.
It was a victory that set up a Yorkshire derby with rivals, Leeds United, who will enter into the next round following their promotion into the Premier League last season, with the ties to be played in week commencing August 25th.
Wednesday have games against Stoke City and Wrexham to come before that, and though Henrik Pedersen may be tempted to bring back his first team players when they welcome Leeds to Hillsborough, plenty of the U21s and U18s that took to the field in Bolton have put their hands up for another chance.
The full Carabao Cup draw
Northern section
Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers
Barnsley v Rotherham United
Birmingham City v Port Vale
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
Burnley v Derby County
Everton v Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Wrexham
Stoke City v Bradford City
Sunderland v Huddersfield Town
Tranmere Rovers/Burton Albion v Lincoln City
Wigan Athletic v Stockport County
Southern section
Bournemouth v Brentford
Bromley v Wycombe Wanderers
Cambridge United v Charlton Athletic
Cardiff City v Cheltenham Town
Fulham v Bristol City
Millwall v Coventry City
Norwich City v Southampton
Oxford United v Brighton
Reading v AFC Wimbledon
Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle
