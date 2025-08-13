The Owls named a very, very young side at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, with nine players in the starting XI that were aged 21 or under. But despite their age, they gave an incredible account of themselves against their League One opponents, scoring three goals in an enthralling 3-3 draw.
Gui Siqueira scored a screamer, Ike Ugbo got back in the goals, and Reece Johnson poked home a lovely deft finish - however they were pegged back on all three occasions.
In the end it was left to penalties to decide it, and Pierce Charles was the man to come up trumps as he saved two to book the Owls’ spot in the next round of the Carabao Cup. Here’s how we rated the young Owls - and there are some pretty high numbers:
1. Pierce Charles - 8
Pretty much a veteran of the side at this stage. Made some good saves especially in a two-minute period towards the end of the first half and was sharply out to stamp a couple of moves out. Distribution, as ever, really very good - started a couple of attacks himself. Will have been disappointed to have conceded three - though hardly at fault. | Steve Ellis
2. Gui Siqueira - 8
What an absolute weapons-grade stunner of a goal. Picked it up 25 yards out and thunderchuffered it past Miller like he'd been doing it all his career. Joined in going forward with great regularity and generally had an eye-catching game. Could have got out to the cross for Bolton's goal with more urgency. | Steve Ellis
3. Ernie Weaver - 9
Showed up and produced a good, physical showing. Looks a confident lad and impressed a great many with a really mature and assured effort. Made a vital, goal-saving clearance off the line. Never shut up and looked to be something of a leader. Wanted the contact. | Cobalt Sports
4. Joe Emery - 8
Loves a tackle and took every opportunity to leave one on any white shirt in his path. Headed well and along with his centre-half partner did the meat and drink stuff nicely. | Guy Branston