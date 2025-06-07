Former Sheffield Wednesday starlet Liam Waldock has secured a move up the football ladder - by joining the project of an ex-Owls management duo.

Former Owls skippers Graham Coughlan and Lee Bullen joined together at the head of the coaching staff at Boston United last season, with the Scot joining his former teammate as his assistant. The pair spearheaded a remarkable survival effort in the National League, allowing the club to go ahead with a an ambitious project to go full-time.

One of the moves Boston have made early doors is the signing of Waldock, who was a former charge of Bullen’s in the Owls youth set-up. It represents success on the second attempt for Bullen, who tried to sign the youngster during his management stint with Ayr United. Waldock made two appearances for Wednesday’s senior side - both in cup competition - with an impressive debut arriving under Garry Monk in an FA Cup defeat at Fulham in September 2020.

Waldock moved into non-league football following his release 2022 and has enjoyed great success with Gainsborough Trinity and Alfreton Town. His numbers with the latter have been impressive, producing 20 goals and four assists from midfield at National League North level.

The Boston switch offers a step back into full-time football, a step up one division and one step from a return to the football league. It comes at a time that sees Boston’s success translate to interest in their manager. BBC Radio Lincolnshire have reported that Coughlan was the subject of an approach from fellow National League outfit Hartlepool United this week, but that the approach was rejected by the Pilgrims.