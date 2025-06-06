Young Sheffield Wednesday defender, Sam Reed, has agreed to join Altrincham when his Owls contract expires.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was previously reported by The Star that Alty were keen to try and get a deal done for the 22-year-old, and now it’s been confirmed that they’ve done just that, bringing him on board for the 2025/26 campaign.

Reed had a very successful loan spell with Scarborough Athletic in the latter half last season, putting in some impressive performances for the Seadogs, and he’ll now be hoping to kick on in Greater Manchester after the decision was made not to extend his contract at Hillsborough. Altrincham are excited about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Reed joins Altrincham

The club said in a statement on Friday, “Phil Parkinson has ensured Altrincham will head into next season with a trio of top-class full-backs after snapping up exciting prospect Sam Reed from Sheffield Wednesday.

“The 6ft 2in left-sided defender has become Alty's third new arrival of the summer, after Keaton Ward and Billy Sass-Davies, and his signing gives Phil high-calibre options at full-back in the wake of Lewis Banks and Tylor Golden both recently extending their stay at The J.Davidson Stadium.”

Meanwhile, the fullback’s new manager said of his arrival, "Sam is a young up-and-coming left-back who we have signed from Sheffield Wednesday after I monitored him all last season... He is so versatile, he will suit us down to the ground. He is your modern-day full-back - he can invert or overlap and he has great physicality.

"He's got bags of potential, and, being left-sided, he will give us balance when called upon at left-back. We now have great strength in depth in that area, three vying for two spots, which is exactly what we are looking for."