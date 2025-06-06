'Bags of potential' Sheffield Wednesday defender secures contract after Owls decision

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 7th Jun 2025, 00:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Young Sheffield Wednesday defender, Sam Reed, has agreed to join Altrincham when his Owls contract expires.

It was previously reported by The Star that Alty were keen to try and get a deal done for the 22-year-old, and now it’s been confirmed that they’ve done just that, bringing him on board for the 2025/26 campaign.

Reed had a very successful loan spell with Scarborough Athletic in the latter half last season, putting in some impressive performances for the Seadogs, and he’ll now be hoping to kick on in Greater Manchester after the decision was made not to extend his contract at Hillsborough. Altrincham are excited about it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Reed joins Altrincham

The club said in a statement on Friday, “Phil Parkinson has ensured Altrincham will head into next season with a trio of top-class full-backs after snapping up exciting prospect Sam Reed from Sheffield Wednesday.

“The 6ft 2in left-sided defender has become Alty's third new arrival of the summer, after Keaton Ward and Billy Sass-Davies, and his signing gives Phil high-calibre options at full-back in the wake of Lewis Banks and Tylor Golden both recently extending their stay at The J.Davidson Stadium.”

Meanwhile, the fullback’s new manager said of his arrival, "Sam is a young up-and-coming left-back who we have signed from Sheffield Wednesday after I monitored him all last season... He is so versatile, he will suit us down to the ground. He is your modern-day full-back - he can invert or overlap and he has great physicality.

"He's got bags of potential, and, being left-sided, he will give us balance when called upon at left-back. We now have great strength in depth in that area, three vying for two spots, which is exactly what we are looking for."

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Related topics:Altrincham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice