Sheffield Wednesday league rivals eyeing January additions as Exeter City and Bristol Rovers updates emerge
Latest news from around League One on Tuesday as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to take on Bristol Rovers.
Sheffield Wednesday are back in action tomorrow at home to Bristol Rovers. The Owls are currently 3rd in the table behind Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.
They could rise into the top two with a win over Joey Barton’s side. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One...
Exeter City coach leaves
Exeter City coach Jon Hill has left to reunite with Matt Taylor at Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow South Yorkshire club Rotherham United. The 52-year-old will now be working at the New York Stadium.
Most Popular
The Grecians have turned to former Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell as their new manager following Taylor’s exit. They are currently 8th in the table and are only three points off the play-offs.
Bristol Rovers defender extends spell away
Bristol Rovers defender Sam Heal has extended his loan spell away at North Leigh. He joined the Southern League Premier South side on an initial one-month deal in September to get some experience under his belt.
He will now remain away from the Memorial Ground until the end of December as he looks to carry on getting regular game time. His parent club make the trip to Hillsborough tomorrow on the back of their 2-2 draw with Plymouth last time out.
Derby eyeing additions
Derby County boss Paul Warne is looking to bring in some signings in the January transfer window. He is eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with a couple of additions and has told Derbyshire Live: “January is coming where we are going to have reshuffle the pack a little bit, but I just think the squad and the team, have got a really good bone structure without sounding a bit weird.
“We just need to add to it. The strength in depth is a little bit of an issue, but we can’t complain about where the club is now to where it was three or four months ago are two different places. There are lots to applaud, to enjoy, a lot to get excited about and hopefully, that will start again tomorrow night.”