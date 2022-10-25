Sheffield Wednesday are back in action tomorrow at home to Bristol Rovers. The Owls are currently 3rd in the table behind Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

They could rise into the top two with a win over Joey Barton’s side. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One...

Exeter City coach leaves

Exeter City coach Jon Hill has left to reunite with Matt Taylor at Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow South Yorkshire club Rotherham United. The 52-year-old will now be working at the New York Stadium.

The Grecians have turned to former Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell as their new manager following Taylor’s exit. They are currently 8th in the table and are only three points off the play-offs.

Bristol Rovers defender extends spell away

Bristol Rovers defender Sam Heal has extended his loan spell away at North Leigh. He joined the Southern League Premier South side on an initial one-month deal in September to get some experience under his belt.

He will now remain away from the Memorial Ground until the end of December as he looks to carry on getting regular game time. His parent club make the trip to Hillsborough tomorrow on the back of their 2-2 draw with Plymouth last time out.

Derby eyeing additions

Derby County boss Paul Warne is looking to bring in some signings in the January transfer window. He is eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with a couple of additions and has told Derbyshire Live: “January is coming where we are going to have reshuffle the pack a little bit, but I just think the squad and the team, have got a really good bone structure without sounding a bit weird.