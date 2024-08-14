Sheffield Wednesday launch surprise third kit - once it's gone it's gone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have today launched a surprise third kit that is very limited edition.

Wednesday launched their home and away kits earlier in the summer, with the away in particular going down very well with the fanbase, and it’s expected that this one will prove just as popular with the Owls faithful. It will be worn for the first time this weekend.

A statement on the club’s website today read, “The Owls are delighted to announce that our Limited Edition 2024/25 blackout third strip, worn by the players for the first time this Sunday at Sunderland, will be on sale from 9:00am this Thursday, 15 August, at the Megastore.

“The kits will be available online from 10:00am for delivery orders by following the link below. Please note that once this limited edition collection has sold out, there will be no further deliveries... The blackout strip mirrors the zigzag design of the home shirt, with the traditional ‘WAWAW’ embroidered on the rear.”

Meanwhile, the club also explained, “Our printing facility is still currently on hold whilst the supplier for the EFL letters and numbers can fulfil their backlog of orders, which we anticipate being in the coming weeks.”

Wednesday face the Black Cats at midday on Sunday in their first away game of the season, and have sold out their ticket allocation for the tie.

Danny Röhl’s side are currently top of the three after their thumping 4-0 opening day victory over Plymouth Argyle, and will be hoping to stay there come the end of the weekend. But before that, however, there’s a trip to Hull City in the Carabao Cup tonight to deal with.