Clubs in contact with Sheffield Wednesday over interest in Marvin Johnson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A handful of EFL clubs including Oxford United have been in contact with Sheffield Wednesday to discuss the potential of signing Marvin Johnson, The Star understands.

Wednesday wide man Johnson, who turns 34 in December, came off the bench in Sunday’s 4-0 opening day bashing of Plymouth Argyle and created a goal with a trademark cross after replacing Max Lowe on the Owls’ left. The substitute outing was his 126th in Owls colours having joined the club on a free transfer in August 2021, leaving Middlesbrough.

The Star understands Championship colleagues Oxford United are among the clubs keeping an eye on Johnson heading into the final fortnight of the summer transfer window and have had contact with the Owls, though it is not yet clear whether or not the prospect of a move is likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has spoken about the need for competition for places within his squad and has highlighted the wide areas as positions he is satisfied with on that front after the additions of Lowe and Yan Valery. With further incoming business in the works, he has however opened up on the likelihood of exits before the window is out, with the likes of Mallik Wilks, Michael Smith and Bailey Cadamarteri all understood to have been the subject of interest from elsewhere.

Johnson, who saw his contract with the club extended by the Owls this summer after they utilised an option on a 12-month extension clause, has scored 10 goals and has assisted 27 times in his three years at Hillsborough. He battled back from an opening few months of the last campaign during which he was left unregistered by Röhl’s predecessor Xisco to become a key man in their survival success. The German coach reinstated Johnson into his plans and was repaid with four goals and four assists across 29 Championship matches.

The former Sheffield United loanee is expected to play a part in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup outing at Hull City this evening. Speaking to The Star over the weekend, Röhl made clear fans are to expect a raft of changes from the starting line-up that beat Plymouth.