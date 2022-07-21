The Star reported earlier today that terms had been agreed with the former Luton Town man, now it has been announced that he has joined the Owls for an ‘undisclosed fee’ from Bristol City.

A statement from the club on Thursday said, “Wednesday have completed the permanent signing of Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee… The midfielder becomes the Owls’ eighth addition of the summer transfer window.”

Bakinson has played almost 50 games in the Championship during his career so far, as well as over 60 in League One and League Two, and Darren Moore will be eager to see what he can do now that he has finalised a move to S6.

Last season he played 13 times for City before being loaned out to Ipswich Town, scoring twice in 17 appearances for the Tractor Boys.