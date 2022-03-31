The defender arrived at the club in January 2019, just over three years ago. In that time the Owls have faced disputes with the EFL, the sale of their stadium, a points deduction and an inability to pay their players.

Including two extended caretaker spells, six managers have taken to the Hillsborough dugout in a testing period that saw them drop into the third tier for the first time in a decade.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa is fit and back challenging for a starting place.

But the tide appears to be turning at S6, with Wednesday well-placed to qualify for the playoffs and little drama to speak of off the pitch this season.

“It makes a change,” Iorfa said in conversation with The Star. “It definitely makes it a lot easier and we can just focus on the football, we don’t have to worry about the other side of things. It makes our job easier.

“It wasn’t ideal. It was out of our control and it was up to us to go out and produce wins. Regardless of whatever situation you’re in, it’s up to us to go out and win games.

“But being thrown into a relegation scrap from the first day made things so difficult. You’d win a game and you were still down there.”

Iorfa was one of a series of Wednesday players to have credited manager Darren Moore with his handling of club affairs.

And 13 months into Moore’s time at Hillsborough it’s clear, Iorfa believes, that the club is going in the right direction in a football sense, too.

“It’s a lot different from the when I first signed,” he said. “The gaffer has had a bit of time to bring in his own people, his own staff. You can definitely see how he wants to do things.

“It’s beginning to settle now because he’s been here for a while and you can see behind the scenes how he’s wants to work. It’s been good, I can’t lie.

“I can definitely see that the club is going in the right direction from previous tenures when things haven’t gone as well.