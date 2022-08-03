Wednesday have been behind the 25-year-old for some time now, and recently got him involved with the launch of their 2022/23 kit ahead of the new season – he’s also been donning the club’s logo on his fight night gear.

Now, as the WBA Intercontinental super-lightweight champ prepares to take on Sam O'Maison for another piece of silverware, he says that he’s grateful for the club’s support, and reiterated his desire to one day fight at Hillsborough.

Speaking to iD Boxing, Smith said, “I feel honoured and privileged with how the club’s got behind me, and you know I haven’t had to push that… They’ve really got behind me off their own back, and they’ve wanted to do it themselves.

“I’ve got a lot of time for the club, and for what they’ve done for me, and how they’ve promoted me. They’ve made me feel welcome, and they didn’t have to do that.

“They don’t really get any gain out of it, so it shows behind the scenes how the club is and how it’s run. They care about the supporters.

“I’ll always cherish what they’ve done for me, even from the early stage of me turning professional. It’s up to me to bring some good nights, and my number one goal is to sell out Hillsborough Stadium one day.

Sheffield Wednesday fan, Dalton Smith, could add another title to his collection this weekend. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“That’s up to me, I’ve got to keep winning, and I want to bring big nights for the supporters.”