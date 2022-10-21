That’s according to experienced Owls striker Lee Gregory, who said he was satisfied with his side’s start to the season, which sees them sat in third heading into tomorrow’s trip to Lincoln City.

The midtable Imps have had ups and downs to their campaign so far but will fancy their chances of consecutive upsets at Sincil Bank against Wednesday after last year’s 3-1 scoreline.

Among other factors, it is Wednesday’s improvement against teams in the lower reaches of the division that fills him with confidence the Owls can sustain a season-long tilt at the top two.

The club added a swathe of experienced League One players to their changing room in the summer.

“I think we're a bit more experienced and able to deal with these things better,” he said.

“Last year we went on away trips and games we should have won in and we lost them. This year we're that bit stronger and a bit more resilient.”

Gregory played it cool when asked when he starts to look at the league table but did admit he keeps a beady eye on how those above are getting on.

Wednesday started last season impressively and found themselves top of the tree after a few matches, but quickly tumbled as injuries and a lack of form throughout the squad took hold.

Only a hugely impressive turnaround after Christmas rescued the Owls to a fourth-place finish.

So the Owls know just how quickly things can turn in League One – and how quickly things can turn for their opponents, Gregory said.

He said: “I think when we start getting towards Christmas things start settling and you start looking at where you can push to.

“You always look at the scores, we keep an eye on Ipswich and Plymouth and how they're getting on at the moment and it might be a different couple of teams in a few weeks time. Football is football, Plymouth could go and get beat next Saturday.

