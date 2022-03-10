The Star can reveal that the Owls have spent time watching Bradford City captain Paudie O’Connor among other possible targets as the club scour the EFL for worthwhile targets.

The 24-year-old centre-half is out of contract in the summer and is believed to be of interest to other League One clubs. Reports in West Yorkshire last summer suggested O’Connor was being tracked by a handful of clubs in the Championship.

As it stands, Dominic Iorfa is Wednesday’s only senior contracted central defender heading into next season, with the futures of Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley yet to be discussed and loanees Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey and Lewis Gibson set to return to their parent clubs.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore has spoken about the need for a long-term vision at S6 and will look to continue to mould his squad at S6 this summer having made nine permanent additions and brought in nine loanees in his two transfer windows with the club since joining just over a year ago.

A six-foot-three Republic of Ireland native, O’Connor spent time on loan at Valley Parade from Leeds United in 2019 before joining Bradford on a permanent basis that summer.

He had been brought to Leeds – where he was beaten to a young player of the year award by Bailey Peacock-Farrell – when he was signed from hometown club Limerick by former Owls manager Garry Monk in 2017. He acted as Leeds’ under-23 captain in the 2017/18 season.

An ever present in Bradford’s failing League Two campaign this season, O’Connor swept four gongs at the Bantams’ end of season awards last year and was handed the captaincy of the League Two club after Niall Canavan’s January move to Barrow.

Fourth tier underachievers Bradford have a number of players out of contract in the summer and are likely to enter into yet another transitional period, this time under the management of Manchester United legend Mark Hughes.