Reports north of the border yesterday suggested Jack MacIver, an 18-year-old attacking midfielder who has spent most of his career with Aberdeen, is spending time training with Wednesday’s under-23 side at Middlewood Road.

And now The Star can confirm that the youngster, who has been described as a natural number 10, impressed while playing in 70 minutes of an under-23 friendly at Fleetwood Town yesterday afternoon.

It is believed at least one other trialist – an unknown forward – also played in the clash.

A handful of other clubs both in the EFL and north of the border have shown an interest in MacIver, but the Owls acted fastest to bring him in on trial.

MacIver has been a key player for the Dons' youth sides since arriving at the club as an 11-year-old, but The Star understands he will not be handed a new contract having failed to break through into Jim Goodwin’s first team reckoning.

It would mean despite his age Aberdeen would not be due any compensation fee for the playmaker and that Wednesday could sign the youngster on free transfer terms.

The under-23s next match will take place on Monday and is a big one – the mini-derby against Sheffield United at Hillsborough – it remains to be seen whether MacIver will take part.