Exclusive:Truth on Barry Bannan latest after fan concern over Sheffield Wednesday training photos
The Scottish midfielder has gallantly continued his leadership of the changing room despite having seen his contract come to a close at the end of last month. It’s understood the 35-year-old has since been a consistent presence in behind the scenes activity at S6 and has signalled his desire to re-sign with a view to eventually finishing his career with the Hillsborough club.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Wednesday released images of a training session to social media this week, with a total of 21 players pictured. Given the uncertainty surrounding Bannan, it sparked panicked conversation within the Owls fan base online as to whether the skipper had left the Owls after over a decade. It’s understood this is not the case.
In what has been a gruelling week of training, which has been overseen primarily by Danny Röhl with assistance from Henrik Pedersen, Giles Coke and Andy Holdsworth, it’s understood Bannan was at Middlewood Road but was effectively given the day off full team training having picked up a minor issue earlier in the week.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
The Owls are gearing up for a behind-closed-doors friendly against Mansfield Town on Saturday and though it is not known whether he will feature in the match, as things stand it is expected that Bannan will resume activity with the squad in due course. Interest from other Championship clubs has been widely reported and the commitment of the Owls skipper has been roundly applauded by the Wednesday fan base. It is hoped a deal can be confirmed that would extend his long association with the club as circumstances fall into place.
“I’ve been here a long time,” Bannan said earlier this year. “They’ve been brilliant with me since I walked through the door. I’ve got a close bond with the fans and the club. It’s a place that I hold dear in my heart. I love it here. I’d love to end my career at Hillsborough if it was down to me. I’ve made that clear over a number of years now, I want to finish my career here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.