Sheffield Wednesday legend Barry Bannan was absent from a recent training session, The Star understands, though supporters can relax fears that he has left the club.

The Scottish midfielder has gallantly continued his leadership of the changing room despite having seen his contract come to a close at the end of last month. It’s understood the 35-year-old has since been a consistent presence in behind the scenes activity at S6 and has signalled his desire to re-sign with a view to eventually finishing his career with the Hillsborough club.

Wednesday released images of a training session to social media this week, with a total of 21 players pictured. Given the uncertainty surrounding Bannan, it sparked panicked conversation within the Owls fan base online as to whether the skipper had left the Owls after over a decade. It’s understood this is not the case.

STALWARTS: Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday celebrate promotion from League One in 2023.

In what has been a gruelling week of training, which has been overseen primarily by Danny Röhl with assistance from Henrik Pedersen, Giles Coke and Andy Holdsworth, it’s understood Bannan was at Middlewood Road but was effectively given the day off full team training having picked up a minor issue earlier in the week.

The Owls are gearing up for a behind-closed-doors friendly against Mansfield Town on Saturday and though it is not known whether he will feature in the match, as things stand it is expected that Bannan will resume activity with the squad in due course. Interest from other Championship clubs has been widely reported and the commitment of the Owls skipper has been roundly applauded by the Wednesday fan base. It is hoped a deal can be confirmed that would extend his long association with the club as circumstances fall into place.

“I’ve been here a long time,” Bannan said earlier this year. “They’ve been brilliant with me since I walked through the door. I’ve got a close bond with the fans and the club. It’s a place that I hold dear in my heart. I love it here. I’d love to end my career at Hillsborough if it was down to me. I’ve made that clear over a number of years now, I want to finish my career here.”

