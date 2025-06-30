Sheffield Wednesday players are next scheduled to meet up for full group training next week after undertaking a session at an alternative venue earlier today, The Star understands.

The Owls are in the midst of a desperately difficult time with financial issues having blighted the club’s summer. The Star revealed earlier today that June salary payments to players had not been made as scheduled this morning, with the understanding remaining that some senior players still not in receipt of their wage payments for May.

Players returned to their Middlewood Road training base last week for two days of routine testing but with summer improvements to pitch facilities having delayed their usage, alternative venues were sought by the club’s remaining backroom staff for the kick-off to full training. The Star understands that despite best efforts an alternative venue could not be sourced and on Monday the squad reported to the Jubilee Sports Club facility on Clay Wheels Lane for fitness drills.

A fresh look at the favourites to replace Danny Rohl as Sheffield Wednesday's manager. | George Wood/Getty Images

The artificial pitch facility was brought about by the result of work by The Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme, with the entire project having cost somewhere in the region of £1m, raised by various grants and sponsors. Day by day it plays host to Sheffield Wednesday Ladies Football Club and a host of community events.

Artificial surfaces can heighten the risk of injury if used over long periods and The Star is told that for the rest of the week players will take on individual training programmes away from the club. The programmes have been drawn-up by the club’s sports science staff, who will be on-hand to assist wherever possible. A long-booked training camp at St George’s Park is scheduled for the week commencing Monday July 7 and it is hoped that the pitch facilities at Middlewood Road will be ready for full usage on their return the following week.

The pitches at the facility are understood to be laid and in theory could be used, though their usage at this stage of its existence any heavy usage could stand to destroy them longer-term. The Star is told any delay is not due to the club’s financial issues, rather that the scale of the works have taken longer than expected and that the weather has not assisted the acceleration of its completion.

