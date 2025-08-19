A Sheffield Wednesday reunion date for Josh Windass has been put on ice after his new manager confirmed he will miss out on this weekend’s visit of the Owls.

The attacker left Wednesday by mutual consent last month having received his wages late in a number of months throughout a difficult summer. Championship colleagues Wrexham were the team to take his signature amid interest from a number of clubs in the division.

He scored on debut for the ambitious Welsh side in late defeat at Southampton and started well in the weekend’s loss to West Brom before falling to injury having gone down tending to his hamstring.

Boss Phil Parkinson has since confirmed that the 31-year-old, who scored 53 times and assisted 23 times in his 182 Owls appearances, will sit out of the Racecourse Ground match-up and will return sometime after the international break.

“Josh is going to be out for four to six weeks with his hamstring,” said Parkinson. “Obviously it's a blow because he's been great for us. Even in the first half hour against West Brom he was really good and obviously down at Southampton.

“It is really frustrating for him and for us but it's part and parcel of football and we've got to deal with it. With the international break coming up, by the time that's finished he won't be far off.”

