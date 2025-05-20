Sheffield Wednesday attacker linked with surprise Spanish switch

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, ‘could be an option’ for LaLiga side, Valencia, according to reports in Spain.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls recently exercised a one-year option in Windass’ contract to keep him at Hillsborough next season, however there has been - as there so often is - plenty of speculation around his future at S6.

A number of clubs from England to Argentina to Brazil have shown interest in the 31-year-old during his time with Wednesday, but all approaches have been rebuffed by his current club and he remained. Now, after getting 19 goals and assists in 2024/25, he’s said to have caught the eye once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Spanish report, Angel Garcia, has suggested that, after guiding Los Ches to top-flight safety, Carlos Corberan could look to add Windass to his side for the new season. The former West Bromwich Albion boss tried to sign the Owl - who is fluent in Spanish - last summer before he committed to a new deal at Hillsborough.

On his popular social media account, Garcia said, “Valencia is said to have the option of signing Josh Windass, the SWFC attacking midfielder who is very popular with Corberán - he already tried to sign him for WBA.”

Valencia keen on Josh Windass - reports

Speaking about Windass before his contract option was exercised, Röhl told The Star, “I think it should also be a decision made after the season, to sit together around the table after the season and look together at what is possible, what is not possible, what it means for both sides. It is always important that you have both sides in the same direction, I think it makes no sense when one side is no and the other side wants or pushes something in one direction. This is also crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Josh did a fantastic job since I arrived here, he scored a lot of goals, he understands my football, a lot of positive things. We and he developed a direction himself to put himself in a situation where he can play a lot of minutes and minutes. This season was nearly without an injury and this is a fantastic season so far.”

It remains to be seen what sort of offer Dejphon Chansiri would required to consider letting Windass leave this time around, or whether Valencia will be willing to pay it, but it does seem like another summer of speculation lies ahead.