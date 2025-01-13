Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s top scorer ever got 215 goals for the Owls, and it’s a number unlikely to be beaten anytime soon...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Wilson isn’t a man that will be remembered by many these days given that his two-decade-long spell with the Owls took place in the early 1900s, but as the man with the most appearances and most goals for the club it’s probably safe for him to go down as the clubs’ greatest of all time. 20 years is quite the commitment.

Unfortunately a lot of Wednesday’s top scorers are names that many of the current generation of fans won’t know, or will have only heard of from stories from their parents and grandparents, with only a handful of those who have scored 50+ goals for the club having done so since the 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind we spoke to Owls historian, Jason Dickinson, for a definitive list of all of those who have hit a half-century in Wednesday colours, putting together a definitive list of the club’s top goalscorers - ranging from FA Cup winners and promotion-achievers to modern day cult heroes and bonafide club legends.

Starting with Windass, here’s the full list of the Owls’ top scorers since their formation in 1867, starting with the most recent addition to the 50-goal club:

= Josh Windass - 50

= Atdhe Nuhiu - 50

34. Neil Dewar - 50

= Marcus Tudgay - 52

= Eddie Quigley - 52

31. Colin Dobson - 52

30. Brian Joicey - 53

29. Derek Wilkinson - 57

28. David Layne - 58

27. Mick Prendergast - 59

= Jimmy Stewart - 60

25. Keith Ellis - 60

24. Derek Dooley - 63

23. Albert Quixall - 65

= Rodger Wylde - 66

21. Gary Bannister - 66

20. Harry Davis - 67

19. Mark Bright - 70

18. Dennis Woodhead - 75

17. Harry Burgess - 77

16. Lee Chapman - 78

15. Jack Allen - 85

14. Alan Finney - 88

13. Jackie Sewell - 92

12. Jack Ball - 94

11. Roy Shiner - 96

= David McLean - 100

9. Harry Chapman - 100

8. Jimmy Trotter - 114

7. Fred Spiksley - 115

6. David Hirst - 128

5. Mark Hooper - 135

4. Ellis Rimmer - 140

3. Redfern Froggatt - 148

2. Johnny Fantham - 166

1. Andrew Wilson - 215