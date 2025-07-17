Departing Wembley hero Josh Windass has posted an emotional message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after his exit from the club was confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old attacker is the club’s top goalscorer since the turn of the century and was Wednesday’s top provider of goals in a campaign that saw the Owls secure a solid midtable finish last time out. His departure was confirmed alongside that of fellow promotion icon Michael Smith, with both leaving their contracts by way of ‘mutual termination’ after the crisis club’s repeat failure to pay their wages on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windass contributed 53 goals and 23 assists in a stellar Wednesday career, which started initially on loan from Wigan Athletic before his move was made permanent in September 2020. A sometime captain in the absence of Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer, a total of 182 appearances puts him in the top bracket of modern appearance makers and his diving header to win the 2023 League One play-off final at Wembley strikes as one of the most iconic moments in Owls history.

Steve Ellis

Posting on social media, Windass said: “Wow. Five and a half seasons at this incredible football club, I can't explain just how much I have enjoyed playing for this club, representing the badge and the people of Sheffield. To the staff that have worked with me behind the scenes, to the players, and to the supporters - I can not thank you enough for the love and support you have given me during the time I have been here.

“I can categorically tell you without any hesitation that I have given 100% in every single day in training session and at every game. My goal is to always give supporters moments to remember when they go home from a game, and hopefully that is what I have done and I hope you remember me that way. I will never ever forget Sheffield Wednesday and for sure I'll be a fan for life. Thank you again and hopefully I'll see you again soon.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday 'mutually terminate' contracts of two major players as crisis deepens