Exiting Sheffield Wednesday star says he will be a 'fan for life' in emotional statement
The 31-year-old attacker is the club’s top goalscorer since the turn of the century and was Wednesday’s top provider of goals in a campaign that saw the Owls secure a solid midtable finish last time out. His departure was confirmed alongside that of fellow promotion icon Michael Smith, with both leaving their contracts by way of ‘mutual termination’ after the crisis club’s repeat failure to pay their wages on time.
Windass contributed 53 goals and 23 assists in a stellar Wednesday career, which started initially on loan from Wigan Athletic before his move was made permanent in September 2020. A sometime captain in the absence of Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer, a total of 182 appearances puts him in the top bracket of modern appearance makers and his diving header to win the 2023 League One play-off final at Wembley strikes as one of the most iconic moments in Owls history.
Posting on social media, Windass said: “Wow. Five and a half seasons at this incredible football club, I can't explain just how much I have enjoyed playing for this club, representing the badge and the people of Sheffield. To the staff that have worked with me behind the scenes, to the players, and to the supporters - I can not thank you enough for the love and support you have given me during the time I have been here.
“I can categorically tell you without any hesitation that I have given 100% in every single day in training session and at every game. My goal is to always give supporters moments to remember when they go home from a game, and hopefully that is what I have done and I hope you remember me that way. I will never ever forget Sheffield Wednesday and for sure I'll be a fan for life. Thank you again and hopefully I'll see you again soon.”
