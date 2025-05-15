Sheffield Wednesday have made a decision on the immediate future of top goal scorer Josh Windass, The Star understands.

The former Rangers man, who this season recorded a career-best effort at Championship level in bagging 13 Owls goals and five assists, was revealed to have signed a one-year contract with the club last summer - with a club option of an extra year included.

That meant the prospect of Windass moving on this summer but now The Star can reveal a decision has been made to utilise the extension clause and that the key man 31-year-old will remain a Sheffield Wednesday player beyond the terms of his current deal - and in theory into a seventh Owls campaign.

Initially loaned and then bought from Wigan Athletic for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, Windass became the club’s record goal scorer this century when he scored his 53rd goal in Wednesday colours in the final match of the season at Watford. He has been a key figure for the Owls since his his 2020 signing and scored the dramatic winner that earned the club promotion from League One via the play-offs three years later.

The news comes after much speculation over Windass’ future following a stellar campaign. Suggestions on social media were that the 31-year-old could have played his last game at Hillsborough.

“You never know in football,” he said when asked about his future earlier this month. “I don’t want to touch too much on that situation at the minute, I just want to enjoy the goal I’ve scored. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in the summer.

“The games we’ve had, the moments I’ve had at this club. Obviously there’s been a couple of bad ones every now and then, but in terms of wearing the Sheffield Wednesday shirt, it was always a huge, huge honour.”

Wednesday are expected to release their retained list in the coming days.