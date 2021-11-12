The Owls have been relatively thin on the ground in recent weeks, but with the likes of midfield pair Massimo Luongo and George Byers having started in Tuesday’s Papa Johns Trophy clash win over Harrogate Town, there are hopes things are looking up.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has made it clear players won’t be rushed back ahead of time and that a focus will be placed on longevity when it comes to each player’s return.

The club have a new sports science chief in his former Doncaster Rovers teammate Rob Lee, who Moore hopes will have a positive effect on the club’s injury record as time goes on.

Though it is not completely clear as to how far along Windass is in terms of his comeback, his return to what appeared to be contact training will be a monumental boost.

The 27-year-old, who signed a new contract with the club in August, was the Owls’ top scorer last season.

Concerns over the defensive cover remain, however. An update from Moore on Dominic Iorfa is expected later today (Friday), though The Star understands there are fears the centre-half will be out for a sustained period.

Sam Hutchinson is back in training but is not expected to feature in Saturday’s visit of Gillingham. Everton loanee Lewis Gibson is out for an extended period and may well return to his parent club.