Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay on the prospect of further Owls player exits

Jos Luhukay has refused to rule out more Sheffield Wednesday departures as the transfer window enters its final week.

The Owls boss, who watched his side slip to a 3-2 Championship opening-day defeat at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, has already seen right-back Jack Hunt and striker Jordan Rhodes leave this summer.

Match action

More players may head out of Hillsborough before the 5pm deadline for permanent deals on Thursday.

“I always say you never know until the last day what will happen in the transfer window,” he replied when asked if more outgoings are a possibility.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, a first-choice pick for the last four seasons, didn’t make the squad for the clash with the Latics, and needs to find a new club if he wants first-team action.

Cameron Dawson started in goal and Joe Wildsmith was on the bench as Westwood was left out of the matchday 18.

With Wednesday constrained by Financial Fair Play considerations and likely confirm a transfer embargo at tomorrow night’s fans’ forum, there will be no new arrivals.

The Owls, who had Atdhe Nuhiu sent off for a second bookable offence in the 90th minute, were found wanting defensively at the DW Stadium and were well beaten by last season’s League One champions.

“We need to be better as a team defending,” Luhukay acknowledged. “There must be more quality in our defending.

“And when we have the ball we must have more confidence to play football. We can play football.

“When you don’t have trust and stability, the confidence goes down and you see that in every minute of this game.”

The manager said his team contributed to their own downfall by handing the home side the initiative with their timid approach.

“We didn’t have the quality required to play football,” he said. “And then you don’t have the confidence and trust.

“The opponent then feel they are stronger and can make chances and, in the end, they scored the important goals to win the three points.

“We must work hard with each other make it better.”

Rival boss Paul Cook impressed by Owls following