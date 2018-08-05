Sheffield Wednesday: Rival boss's verdict on 4,744 Owls fans at Wigan

Sheffield Wednesday's sold-out away following on Championship opening day at Wigan Athletic has been praised by opposing manager Paul Cook.

Cook's second-tier newcomers took advantage of the Owls' defensive deficiences to win 3-2 and afterwards the boss said his men deserved credit for standing up to the challenge of facing a side with such vociferous backing.

4,744 away fans

"To play a side as strong at this level as Sheffield Wednesday, with the support they brought ... I thought our lads handled the occasion so well," he said

There were 4,744 Wednesday fans packed into the DW Stadium as a disappointing away display from Jos Luhukay's men was made worse by a late sending-off for striker Atdhe Nuhiu.

The Owls could have lost by a greater margin as the Latics twice hit the woodwork and had a goal ruled out for offside.

"The game was just a great advert for football, wasn't it?" Cook added.

"Probably the sending-off tainted it a little bit at the end, but the game was played in a very good spirit.

"It had everything you'd want when you go to a football match ... goals, entertainment, hitting the woodwork, goals disallowed.

"It was a very strong team performance by us and, in my opinion, a very deserved win."

Wigan v Owls match feature: the wrong kind of openness