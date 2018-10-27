Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay frustrated with defensive errors and lack of threat in defeat at Birmingham City

Jos Luhukay bemoaned defensive inconsistency and a lack of threat in the second half as Sheffield Wednesday surrendered a lead to lose 3-1 at Birmingham City.

Steven Fletcher put the Owls ahead on 19 minutes but Connor Mahoney equalised two minutes from half time.

Jos Luhukay

Birmingham scored twice in four minutes with full time approaching through Lukas Jutkiewicz and Che Adams to secure all three points and condemn Wednesday to a third successive defeat.

And boss Luhukay said defeat with ‘not neccessary’ given how well his side had started the game.

“I was very disappointed,” Luhukay said.

“It was not necessary. We played so good in the first half with chances and our first goal which gave us trust and confidence.

“If we get the second goal I think we would come in a very good way to win the game.

“Before half time Birmingham come back to 1-1 and we have 45 minutes to come back very good in the game.

“But we did not come back good in the game in the second half and Birmingham had the initiative to come to chances and dangerous moments. They proved it with the second and third goals from our defending work and again it was not consistent enough to clear the moments Birmingham create.

“In the offensive situations we did not have not the dangerous moments we had in the first half.

“We tried, the team gave everything until the end but it was not enough to win this game today.”

