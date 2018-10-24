Sheffield Wednesday: Why Jos Luhukay has no regrets over his Owls team selection in Queens Park Rangers defeat

Boss Jos Luhukay has defended his team selection following Sheffield Wednesday's below-par away defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Luhukay made five alterations to his starting line-up for the trip to Loftus Road, including dropping club captain Tom Lees to the bench.

But Luhukay's changes failed to pay dividends as the R's cruised to a 3-0 victory after goals either side of half-time from Tomer Hemed, Luke Freeman and Nahki Wells.

When asked if he regrets making wholesale changes, Luhukay said: “When that (changes) is the reason we lose then I’ll take responsibility for it myself.

"But when I look back on the last two and a half months, we have also changed for the successful games three, four or five players."

Luhukay, who felt the Owls should have been awarded a second half penalty when Daniel Pudil received a kick to his face from Angel Rangel, was left frustrated by their performance.

"It is not nice when you lose a game," he said. "We were not good in possession in the first half to create chances.

"We were poor and didn't keep the ball. Every time the ball went to one of our strikers we lost the ball. It is why we came under a little bit more pressure in the first half but we could have cleared the situations.

"We were not consistent enough in the 90 minutes to clear the dangerous moments."

Back-to-back defeats means Wednesday have slipped to 14th in the standings.

Luhukay said: “We’ve became too easy to beat. QPR deserved to score the goals and win games. We were not strong enough. The 3-0 result says something about this game.

"The crucial moment was when they scored the second goal.

"Before we should have made it 1-1 (Lucas Joao header) and the game could have gone in another direction."