Any debate over whether to select emergency goalkeeper Joe Lumley over Ethan Horvath on Saturday has been taken out of Sheffield Wednesday’s hands by a little-known EFL rule.

The Bristol City goalkeeper stepped into the midweek defeat to title-fancied Middlesbrough to pull off a number of impressive saves after Horvath’s red card at Charlton Athletic on Saturday left the Owls without a recognised senior stopper. A whirlwind few days saw Lumley brought in on a seven-day emergency loan deal that was announced on Tuesday, meaning he will still be registered as a Wednesday player come Saturday’s home game with Oxford United.

His performance left supporters considering whether Henrik Pedersen would be tempted to retain the 30-year-old in the starting line-up ahead of USA international Horvath, who is the Owls number one in the absence of the injured Pierce Charles and will remain on loan from Cardiff City until January. Horvath’s one-match suspension for his dismissal at The Valley has now been served.

BACK: Ethan Horvath (Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

But that debate is cut dead by an EFL ruling that determines emergency goalkeepers must play in the matches they are registered for. Lumley will take the gloves again this weekend, with Horvath presumably making the bench.

Speaking after the narrow defeat to Boro, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen said: “He came yesterday morning and came into the office to say hello. We had a conversation and he is a good guy. He is a really good mix between being a calm and a powerful man. He played a great, great game today.”

Some fan conversation had been raised ahead of the match on Lumley’s short-term signing and whether the Middlesbrough match would perhaps be better used to offer a senior debut to one of the club’s young goalkeepers, with Wales youth international Logan Stretch among those waiting in the wings.

But the decision was made that the nature of the Wednesday evening match; boycotting fan base, high-flying opposition and all, was not suited to throwing a youngster in. The Owls recruitment team acted fast and Lumley was signed as an experienced option.

Pedersen explained: “We would like to integrate the young guys, but I think in a home game and where things are at now, also against Middlesbrough, I don't think it was the right situation to put them on the pitch when we had the chance to put an experienced goalkeeper in. It was the right solution.”

