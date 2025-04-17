Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday sign duo up for 2025/26 campaign

Sheffield Wednesday duo, Jarvis Thornton and Reece Johnson, are thought to be staying at the club next season after the club exercised options in their contracts.

Thornton, a midfielder who has captained the Owls’ U21s this season, and full back, Johnson, have both been regulars in Andy Holdsworth’s side over the last year, and they’re seen as important pieces to the puzzle as the club plan for the 2025/26 campaign.

It will be a new look U21s in many ways, with the likes of Joey Phuthi, Sam Reed, Jay Buchan, Cian Flannery and Jack Hall all set to move on when their current contracts expire, while younger players such as Ernie Weaver will be stepping up from the U18s.

Two extended deals at Sheffield Wednesday

With the departures in mind, the Owls are already looking at a number of trialists as they consider their options going forward, and both Thornton and Johnson will be eager to make their mark on the upcoming campaign regardless of who comes in.

The duo have shown their quality on numerous occasions at youth level, and having both only just celebrated their 19th birthdays in January there is still plenty of room left for further growth and development.

Meanwhile, in terms of exits, several second-year scholars will be moving on at the end of the current campaign, with those youngsters being left to find the next step in their careers away from Middlewood Road. The club’s academy retained list is likely to be released in the next month or so.

