Several Sheffield Wednesday youngsters discovered today whether or not they still have a future at the club, and it’s not good news for several of them.

The Star reported earlier today that the Owls’ U21s had been left to wait for news of what lies ahead after meetings set for Tuesday were shifted to Wednesday, but it’s understood that those conversations have now taken place.

Amongst those who are believed to be leaving Wednesday at the end of this season are attacker, Joey Phuthi, defenders, Sam Reed and Cian Flannery, as well as midfielder, Jay Buchan. The four will now begin their hunt for the next chapter in their young careers.

Pastures new on the horizon

While there will no doubt be disappointment for the quartet as they prepare to bid farewell to Middlewood Road after varying years of service to the club, it will open up opportunities for them as they head for pastures new and the prospect of getting some senior minutes under their belts elsewhere.

Phuthi and Reed leave having both made first team debuts for their boyhood club, an achievement in itself, while Flannery and Buchan have been regulars in the U21s setup over the last couple of years.

There are expected to be more exits alongside the aforementioned players, with a shake-up believed to be taking place within the Owls’ youth structures that could lead to a very young U21s side in 2025/26. Many second-year scholars are believed to be set to leave as well.

Five trialists were present when they took on Queens Park Rangers on Monday in a game where Devlan Moses’ hattrick secured a 4-3 win, and there are expected to be many more in their five remaining fixtures.