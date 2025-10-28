Sheffield Wednesday’s players have been told that there may be a chance for their ranks to grow in the January transfer window.

The Owls are currently under numerous embargoes that came about due to multiple acts of financial mismanagement by Dejphon Chansiri, while a transfer fee restriction is in place until 2027 that will remain even when those embargoes are lifted.

It all made things very difficult for Henrik Pedersen over the summer as he looked to try and boost the club’s playing squad, with the English Football League effectively rejecting multiple new additions due to Chansiri’s inability to prove that he could pay them. Right now there’s still no chance of new arrivals, but Barry Bannan says that there may be a chance that that could soon change.

Speaking on talkSPORT today, the Wednesday skipper spoke of a conversation that the new administrators had with them after they were appointed, and admitted that would be better for them if they were able to bring some new faces in.

“From what the administrators have said, maybe in January we’ll be allowed to bring in loans and free transfers,” he explained. “But at the minute because there are still embargoes we won’t be allowed to sign players for fees.

“That might change, it might not, but going into January if we still had the previous chairman then we wouldn’t be allowed to sign players either way - frees, loans or whatever.... So that’s better for us, that maybe in January we can try and get some help on board to try and help us out.”

Wednesday are currently bottom of the Championship table on -6 points after the 12-point deduction that came with administration, and it may be that there are more deductions to come.