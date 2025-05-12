Sheffield Wednesday have plenty of contract decisions to make over the coming days, but with a handful of players there’s no need for negotiations.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have at least 16 players who, as things stand, will no longer be on their books come July 1st, whether that be because of expiring contracts or loans that are coming to an end. Amongst them are their captain, their top scorer from last season, and some long-serving players who played a huge role in promotion not long back.

All of those who will no longer be contracted past the end of June are to be told – as per the EFL guidelines – whether they will be offered a new deal or not before this Saturday, and the same goes for those with options to be exercised. They have to be done before that deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday contract options

It’s thought that four players have such options, all for an added year, that – if exercised – will see them remain at Hillsborough until the summer of 2026. However the exact terms of those options are unknown given the club’s secrecy over contracts in general.

The Star is led to believe that Josh Windass, Anthony Musaba, Pol Valentin and Michael Smith are all in that boat regarding another year at S6, however at this point in time not all have been informed what lies ahead.

At the time of writing Wednesday will have just 16 players contracted for the 2025/26 campaign, six of whom are 21 or under, and the boost of four others joining them would at least offer some relief with regards to the sheer amount of work that needs to be done this summer.

A number of young players in the academy, such as Mackenzie Maltby, have been offered new contracts, while others like Reece Johnson and Jarvis Thornton have been informed that their options have been exercised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans are eager to hear news of the club’s retained list so as to draw a line under that particular aspect of the summer, however the Owls aren’t known for being proactive in that sense, with last year’s list only being released on May 17th.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join