Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper closing in on fresh loan to Championship club
The talented Brighton & Hove Albion stopper, who lost his place between the sticks at Hillsborough towards the end of the last season having played a vitally important role in the survival and stabilisation of Wednesday as a Championship outfit in two loan stints, was always likely to have a long list of admirers heading into pre-season.
Beadle made 57 appearances in total for Wednesday across a season and-a-half. He kept 17 clean sheets along the way and did enough to further his status within the England youth ranks, settling in as the Three Lions’ under-21 goalkeeper. His work alongside the likes of Pierce Charles and under Owls goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo has been widely commended.
The Star has already reported that a third return to S6 was never likely this time around - and continued off-field wrangling is standing in the way of any major football progress from the time being.
Now, with his Wednesday stint over in all but technicality, it seems Beadle could be set to step back into the Championship with Birmingham City. Our sister title BirminghamWorld are among those reporting that the youngster, who turns 21 next month, will sign on a year’s loan deal.
If completed, he’ll join a fiercely ambitious club who walked the League One title last season amid major investment. Ryan Allsopp won the third tier golden glove last time out and fellow experienced stopper - and former Owl - Bailey Peacock-Farrell is also at the club.
